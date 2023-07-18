Peterson Center launches digital health institute with $50M

The Peterson Center on Healthcare, a nonprofit that partners with providers and academic institutions with the goal of improving healthcare, launched the Peterson Health Technology Institute with a $50 million commitment to studying digital health tools.

The institute will provide payers, patients and providers with publically available evaluations of digital health tools, according to a July 18 Peterson news release.

Through a partnership with the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, Peterson will create an assessment framework for digital health tools.

Bill Gates is a board member at Peterson.

"As digital health tools replace and augment traditional healthcare, they should both deliver better health outcomes and improve affordability," Caroline Pearson, executive director of the Peterson Center on Healthcare, said in the news release. "In order for technology to successfully contribute to the goal of a more effective and efficient healthcare system, patients, providers, and payers need better information about what works."