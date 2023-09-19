Optum to transform clinics after layoffs: 'And we're just getting started'

Optum has big plans for two Seattle-based physician practices it acquired in 2019.

The Everett Clinic and Polyclinic will be rebranded as Optum in April 2024 and outfitted with new digital services, including on-demand video visits, anytime electronic visits, open scheduling and electronic consults. Patients will also have access to Symptom Smart, which allows them to enter symptoms and receive personalized care recommendations based on the patient's medical records.

"Both The Everett Clinic and Polyclinic have been serving patients for 100 years. And we're thrilled to do more for the next 100 with easier access to innovative care built around you," reads an announcement on Optum's website. "It's all part of our mission to help people live healthier lives and to make the health system work better for everyone. And we're just getting started."

The rebranding news comes on the heels of layoffs at Optum. In August, multiple directors, regional vice presidents and senior managers posted on LinkedIn that they were let go as part of a workforce reduction; among them was the director of operations for Optum in Washington and 67 employees from The Everett Clinic and Polyclinic.

Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group, has more than 500 locations in Washington and serves around 330,000 patients, according to Herald Net. The practices have a variety of specialty services, mental health services and home care.

"As we become Optum, we're making access to innovative care even easier," said Imelda Dacones, MD, market president for Optum Pacific Northwest in a video on the practice's website.