Ochsner's digital medicine program expands

Ochsner Digital Medicine has partnered with AlohaCare, a nonprofit health plan based in Hawaii, to offer digital medicine services to AlohaCare members beginning Sept. 1.

AlohaCare comprises around 80,000 Medicaid and 2,300 Medicare members to whom Ochsner will now offer remote chronic condition management programs, focusing on patients with hypertension and Type 2 diabetes.

The programs provide members access to medication management, lifestyle modifications, progress tracking and motivational support through digital devices and personalized plans. Additionally, a licensed clinician and professional health coach is assigned to each member to act as a primary care provider, according to an Aug. 7 press release from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.