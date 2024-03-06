NewYork-Presbyterian to provide kosher electronic devices for virtual visits

NewYork-Presbyterian will make kosher electronic devices available for virtual visits after HHS received complaints.

The New York City-based health system purchased the kosher devices, which heavily filter internet content, and designated hospital staffers to provide them to patients needing them for virtual care. Jewish patients and their loved ones had complained to HHS' Office of Civil Rights about the lack of such gadgets at NewYork-Presbyterian.

"OCR is committed to ensuring that Jewish patients and patients of all faiths have the same visitation privileges as any other hospital patient," OCR Director Melanie Fontes Rainer said in a March 5 news release. "OCR appreciates the work NewYork-Presbyterian has done to ensure that its Jewish patients, in accordance with hospital safety and privacy policies, can participate as fully as possible in the hospital's visitation program."

The health system also updated its policies and procedures on kosher digital tools.

"We are privileged to serve one of the most diverse patient populations anywhere in the country. Our mission is centered around providing access to the very best care for all of our patients and their families," a NewYork-Presbyterian spokesperson emailed Becker's. "We are grateful to HHS for their collaboration in successfully addressing this important issue."