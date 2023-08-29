New Mexico health system automates nursing workforce

Presbyterian Healthcare Services, based in Albuquerque, N.M., is implementing ShiftMed's platform that will act as an on-demand workforce marketplace for local nurses.

ShiftMed's platform will allow healthcare providers who are not currently employed by Presbyterian to fill scheduling gaps throughout its facilities. The partnership makes Presbyterian the state's only health system to offer local nurses on-demand work opportunities, according to an Aug. 29 press release from ShiftMed.

The platform is designed to be a cost-efficient solution by using targeted recruitment and retention incentives such as its Instant Pay and Guaranteed Shifts tools.

"Having fully staffed care teams is critical to providing quality, safe and accessible care for New Mexicans," Tim Johnsen, COO of Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said in the release. "We are optimistic that this partnership will help relieve scheduling challenges and support Presbyterian employees as they help our patients and members achieve their best health."