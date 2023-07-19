Nebraska Medicine turns to digital platform to solve staffing challenges

Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine is partnering with CareRev, a technology platform that connects hospitals with local talent, to address the healthcare workforce shortage.

Through the platform, Nebraska Medicine will have increased access to local registered nurses, certified nursing assistants and technicians. The platform is designed to simplify the credentialing and onboarding process, according to a July 18 CareRev news release.

Nebraska is expected to have a shortage of 5,435 nurses by 2025.

"Like so many hospitals across the country, we have been impacted by staff shortages," Angie Boesch, Nebraska Medicine's director of adult acute care services, said in the release. "CareRev's innovative approach provides a way to improve the work experience of our current staff by bringing in other qualified professionals to join them in providing extraordinary care to our patients."