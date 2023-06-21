Mount Sinai rolls out mobile-friendly digital health offerings

Mount Sinai Health System has launched new digital experience tools that give patients access to virtual care, an artificial intelligence-based symptom checker and a virtual assistant.

The new tools, which can be accessed through patients' smartphones and computers, will allow them to schedule virtual urgent care for nonemergencies and virtual primary care appointments, according to a June 21 press release from Mount Sinai.

Patients can also access an AI-based platform, dubbed the Check Symptoms & Get Care platform, which uses natural language processing to identify and match patients to 300 primary symptoms.

The new digital tool rollout also includes Mount Sinai Virtual Assistant that can help patients with questions and manage their appointments.

The rollout builds upon a mobile app, MyMountSinai, that the health system developed in 2021.