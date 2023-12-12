Missouri health system launches Epic-based virtual care

Rolla, Mo.-based Phelps Health is partnering with KeyCare, an Epic-based virtual care platform, to provide telehealth options to its patients.

Through the partnership, Phelps Health patients can receive virtual care anytime and anywhere across the U.S. Patients access KeyCare through the Phelps MyChart portal, according to a Dec. 12 KeyCare news release.

The health system serves over 200,000 patients across six counties in Missouri.

"At Phelps Health, we take pride in delivering broad access to care in ways that are the most convenient and affordable for our patients," Jason Shenefield, president and CEO of Phelps Health, said in the news release. "By offering virtual urgent care through MyChart with virtual providers who have complete access to patients' Epic-based medical records, we are also providing patients with a seamless, consistent care journey."