Michigan Medicine implementing a new data analytics platform for labs

Michigan Medicine, based in Ann Arbor, signed a three-year agreement with Hc1 Insights to make its data analytics platform the single source system for its laboratory division.

Hc1 Insights provides hospitals and health systems with real-time insights and risk signals in complex laboratory data. MLabs, the full-service reference laboratory division of Michigan Medicine, will implement the Hc1 Performance Analytics solution, aiming to streamline analytic and reporting operations by leveraging large amounts of data, according to an Aug. 24 news release Hc1 shared with Becker's.

The solution combines data from laboratory, billing and hospital information systems into one HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST-certified platform. The dashboards and reports will be customized specifically for MLabs and provide information surrounding testing capacity, volume impact to cost per test, test utilization, market penetration, quarterly business insights and monthly quality reports.