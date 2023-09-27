Mercy partners with Microsoft on AI

St. Louis-based Mercy is partnering with Microsoft to use the tech giant's OpenAI generative AI tools within its workflow.

Through the multiyear partnership, Mercy will use Microsoft's AI tools in three ways, according to a Sept. 27 Microsoft news release:

Generative AI-powered assisted communication will help patients understand their lab results. Mercy will use generative AI to recommend follow-up actions during initial patient calls. The health system's workers will use a chatbot to help them find information about Mercy's policies.

"Because of all the investments we have made together with Microsoft in the past few years, including the use of Microsoft's secure cloud, we are better positioned to perform real-time clinical decision-making that ultimately improves patient care," Joe Kelly, Mercy's executive vice president of transformation and business development officer, said in the news release. "With Microsoft, we are exploring more than four dozen uses of AI and will launch multiple new AI use cases by the middle of next year to transform care and experiences for patients and co-workers. This is predictive, proactive and personalized care at its best."