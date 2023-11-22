How Prisma Health used digital tools to slash no-shows

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health integrated Gozio Health's engagement platform, the Artera patient communications platform, into a single app designed to reduce no-show appointments.

So far, the consolidated messaging system and app led to an estimated $8 million in savings by decreasing no-show appointments. Once a patient arrives for their appointment, they can click a link to download the app built by Gozio. The app includes features such as directions around the Prisma campus, a mobile calendar, and a map for finding care near the patient's home, according to a Nov. 21 Artera news release.

"For many patients, going to the doctor is stressful enough; this integration reduces added stress patients can experience when navigating to a doctor's office for the first time," Robin Gadd-Lane, MSN, RN, manager of digital health and transformation systems at Prisma Health, said in the news release. "We've heard firsthand from our patients that this has improved their experience by helping them navigate to the right location on time, and our staff are overjoyed with the reduction in call volume they've seen."