HHS warns of remote patient monitoring scam

HHS is warning Americans to be on the lookout for a remote patient monitoring scam.

Fraudsters have been targeting Medicare enrollees, signing them up for monthly billing for remote monitoring services that are either unnecessary or never provided, the agency said in a Nov. 21 alert.

The scams have been occurring via phone solicitations, "click bait" internet ads and TV advertising from places claiming to be durable medical equipment companies or pharmacies involving devices that are not approved by the FDA. Legitimate remote monitoring involves treating chronic disease patients at home with equipment such as glucose monitors, blood pressure cuffs and cardiac rhythm devices.

HHS said people should hang up if someone calls offering a free brace that will be billed to Medicare, review their explanation of benefits for services not ordered and refuse delivery of devices that were not ordered by their healthcare provider.