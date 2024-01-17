Healthcare CEOs expect generative AI to replace staff in '24

Nearly 1 in 5 healthcare CEOs expect that generative artificial intelligence will replace at least 5% of their workforce in 2024, a new PricewaterhouseCoopers survey found.

However, that is below the 25% of CEOs across all industries who predict the trend will happen at their company this year, with media and entertainment leading the way at 32%, according to the Jan. 15 report that surveyed 4,702 CEOs around the globe.

"As business leaders are becoming less concerned about macroeconomic challenges, they are becoming more focused on disruptive forces within their industries," PwC global chair Bob Moritz said in a Jan. 15 news release. "Whether it is accelerating the rollout of generative AI or building their business to address the challenges and opportunities of the climate transition, this is a year of transformation."

Meanwhile, broader hiring trends could offset the AI-related reductions. Nearly half of healthcare CEOs say they expect to increase their headcounts by 5% or more in the next 12 months, the survey found.