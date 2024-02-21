Health systems want to boost digital health budgets

As economic pressures on healthcare organizations begin to cool, hospital and health system leaders are looking to dedicate additional resources to initiatives focused on digital transformation, a Feb. 21 report from Panda Health found.

The digital health company's results were based on a December 2023 independent survey of 100 hospital leaders conducted by Sage Growth Partners. The aim of the survey was to assess how hospital and health system leaders are approaching digital transformation.

Here are six key findings from the survey: