Health system CIOs, marketing leaders to advise digital health company

Patient engagement platform Gozio Health has added four health system executives to its inaugural customer advisory board.

The leaders who will advise the digital health company, which develops apps for health systems, include:

— Katie Logan, chief consumer and strategic planning officer of Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta).

— David Seo, MD, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami).

— Jeff Stewart, system director of strategic marketing for Christus Health (Irving, Texas).

— Lisa Stump, senior vice president and chief information and digital transformation officer of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

"Digital is such an important component to the future of patient engagement and experience," Dr. Seo said in a June 21 news release. "Our team is looking forward to working with Gozio to expand our mobile app experiences by user type and through creative components such as built-in entertainment options and the ability to order food."