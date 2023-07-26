Health system-backed PathAI cuts 87 jobs

Health tech company PathAI plans to lay off 87 employees, BostInno reported.

The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter stating the job cuts would be effective July 31, according to the July 21 story.

PathAI, which offers artificial intelligence-powered software to help pathologists diagnose tissue samples, raised $165 million in 2021 in a series C financing round co-led by Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. The company agreed to a five-year deal with Cleveland Clinic in 2022.

PathAI did not respond to the news outlet's requests for comment.