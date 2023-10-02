Hackensack forms committee to guide strategic AI integration

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health has created a committee to help govern how – or if – artificial intelligence technology will be put into practice, NJBiz reported Oct. 2.

The committee is made up of data scientists, bioethicists, physicians and lawyers, according to Kash Patel, executive vice president and chief digital and information officer of the health system.

"We have these sort of gate reviews, where it goes from ideation to where does it make sense? Does anything make sense? Is it feasible? So, everybody in the room has an opportunity to have a conversation about it. Is it safe? Is it equitable? Is it the right thing to do? Can we even act on this? Is it actually actionable? We have all of these questions at every gate review, about every AI sort of conversation that we're creating," he said.

Mr. Patel said Hackensack is being "deliberate and methodical" about how it's rolling out AI technologies.

For example, one instance where Hackensack is looking at applying AI technologies is in alleviating administrative burdens for its staff.

"We're looking at it to ease the burden on nurses around education and upon discharge," Mr. Patel said. "And looking at efficiencies on how we can do things remotely and internally from an operations perspective for things like documentation."

Mr. Patel said other use cases for AI in healthcare include helping radiologists screen results quicker and condensing notes a clinician reviews.