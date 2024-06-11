GE HealthCare shakes up business lines, top executives

GE HealthCare named new CEOs for the imaging and ultrasound business lines.

Roland Rott moved from being president and CEO of ultrasound to president and CEO of the imaging business, replacing Jan Makela. The company promoted Phil Rackliffe to president and CEO of ultrasound and image-guided therapies line. Leadership changes will take effect July 1.

GE HealthCare plans to move the IGT segment from imaging to ultrasound at the beginning of the third quarter, adding $1.6 billion to the ultrasound business. The ultrasound line will then be a $5 billion global business. GE HealthCare said the move will make it more agile to address future imaging needs, according to the press release.

The imaging segment will still be GE HealthCare's largest segment after the move, totaling $8.9 billion in annual revenue. The imaging segment will focus on surgical and interventional procedures, especially in interventional cardiology and structural heart procedures.

The company will recast financial results for the year in the third quarter after making the business segment and leadership transitions.