FTC hits BetterHelp with $7.8M fine

The Federal Trade Commission finalized an order to prohibit digital behavioral health company BetterHelp from sharing consumer data for advertising and pay $7.8 million.

In March, the FTC first announced that BetterHelp had disclosed consumer data to third parties, such as Facebook and Snapchat, for advertising purposes. The FTC's commission voted unanimously to finalize the complaint, according to a July 14 FTC news release.

Part of the fine BetterHelp is paying will be used to provide partial refunds to users. The FTC is also requiring BetterHelp to create a plan to protect user data.