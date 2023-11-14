Froedtert Health joins General Catalyst, Google Ventures to launch AI startup

Layer Health, an artificial intelligence startup that aims to organize healthcare data, launched Nov. 14 thanks to $4 million in funding from GV (Google Ventures), General Catalyst, and Inception Health, the innovation arm of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology spinoff employs AI and large language models to automate chart reviews from unstructured data. The technology will be used for such tasks as revenue cycle management, clinical documentation improvement, and quality measurement.

At Froedtert Health, a nurse abstraction team is using a beta version of the platform to quickly find and submit data to clinical registries. "Clinical registries are essential for benchmarking across clinical specialties and identifying areas for improving the quality of care," Layer Health said in a Nov. 14 news release. "We're excited to work with them as they utilize our technology to help transform healthcare."