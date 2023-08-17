Epic-based virtual care platform inks 10 health system partnerships

KeyCare, the only Epic-based virtual care company in the U.S., ended its first year with 10 health system and health tech partnerships.

KeyCare's agreements comprise 90 hospitals, 30,000 providers and over 20,000 patients, allowing for a collective $45 billion in net revenue, according to an Aug. 17 press release from KeyCare.

KeyCare offers 24/7 on-demand urgent care throughout the country and has provided care in 47 states. The virtual care company has made plans to expand its services and implement new specialties, such as therapists, psychiatrists and primary care support.

KeyCare's investors include 8VC, LRVHealth, Bold Capital, HealthX, Ziegler, Spectrum, WellSpan and Allina health systems. There are 10 health systems and health technology companies currently live or implementing KeyCare, and eight have approved the use of their name.

Here are some of the organizations that have partnered with KeyCare within the past year:

1. WellSpan Health (York, Pa.)

2. Captive Health (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

3. Allina Health (Minneapolis)

4. Bryan Health (Lincoln, Neb.)

5. Teledigm Health (Lincoln, Neb.)

6. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)

7. Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

8. Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)