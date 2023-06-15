Emory partners with tech-focused at-home care company

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is partnering with tech-focused DispatchHealth to provide home care services.

DispatchHealth's Bridge Care program will work to identify patients at high risk of readmission and provide them with in-home care. Additionally, Dispatch will work with patients recently discharged from the emergency department, according to a June 15 DispatchHealth news release.

"The opportunity for us to find ways to assist patients in their homes with proper care for an acute illness or injury, following an emergency department visit or inpatient stay at one of our hospitals, creates enhanced care coordination and overall efficiency for the patients we serve," Sarah Decaro, MD, associate chief medical officer at Emory University Hospital said in the news release. "We want to be able to meet the needs of our patients within the comfort of their homes."