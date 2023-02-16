Emory, Linus partner on digital cognitive assessments

Researchers at Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare and digital brain health company Linus are partnering to create digital cognitive assessments that clinicians and primary care providers could use to spot Alzheimer's and dementia at an early stage.

The cognitive evaluation test, done on a tablet, draws on traditional paper-based cognitive tests but is designed to be more practical and quicker for primary care providers to administer, according to a Feb. 16 Linus news release.

The Linus researchers will work with the researchers at Emory's brain-health-focused Goizueta Institute to improve clinical workflows and establish new testing practices.

"Primary care has long been the lynchpin for getting ahead of diseases, and diseases of the brain are no exception," Linus CEO David Bates, PhD, said in the release. "Emory Healthcare is a brain health pioneer and we're honored that they've chosen us to support their efforts to improve patients' lives through earlier detection and intervention. With new drugs like Leqembi coming on the market, this is not only a unique point in time in the fight against Alzheimer's disease because new detection tools exist, but also because treatment options are growing — and their impact relies on finding the disease early."