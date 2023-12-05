Emory joins forces with patient dataset software company

In an effort to strengthen clinical insights across areas of research, diagnosis and treatment, Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare has partnered with Nference, a software company that provides access to de-identified patient data.

Nference's nSights platform provides access to a curated, de-identified dataset across many specialties, according to a Dec. 5 news release. Emory, which has 11 hospitals, over 250 providers, and the Emory Clinic, plans to use the collaboration to support research in therapeutic areas like oncology, geriatrics, neurology, gynecology and urology, expanding Nference's federated data network with diverse, multimodal data for real-world evidence research and AI model development. Through this research and information, Emory hopes to leverage valuable insights on patient disease, treatments and outcomes.

"This collaboration with Nference allows us to join a federated data network of leading institutions that will enable ground-breaking research. Together, we can work to improve lives and provide hope, tackling some of the most critical healthcare challenges of our time while delivering comprehensive, data-driven insights," Joe Depa, chief data and analytics officer at Emory Healthcare, said in a release.