Digital healthcare marketing company raises $35M

Doceree, a digital communications company for healthcare professionals, raised $35 million in series B financing.

The digital marketing company's platform is designed to connect life science brands with healthcare professionals. Doceree will use the new financing to accelerate its product development, augment technologies, scale global expansion and grow its team, according to a Sept. 27 Doceree news release.

Technology investment firm Creaegis led the financing round.

"We have been able to simplify healthcare professional engagement globally with our unique AI-enabled proprietary technology and offer quality end-to-end healthcare professional-targeting solutions that have helped our clients succeed with profitable growth," Harshit Jain, MD, founder and global CEO of Doceree, said in the news release. "The pharma messaging space is evolving at a fast pace and our solutions are aligned to meet the immediate requirements of the life sciences industry. The investment speaks volumes about the value we are creating in the space."