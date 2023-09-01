Digital health company raises $26.5M

Better Life Partners, a virtual substance use disorder treatment company, raised $26.5 million in series B financing.

The company currently offers treatment in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont. Better Life will use the new financing to scale its technology and expand into new markets, according to an Aug. 29 Better Life blog post.

The company has raised $38 million since its 2018 inception. Medtech venture fund aMoon and existing investor F-Prime Capital co-led the series B round.

"Better Life Partners is delivering tangible outcomes through an innovative health tech model that is effective, scalable, and disruptive," Yair Schindel, MD, co-founder and managing partner of aMoon, said in the release. "Its commitment to addressing the scourge of addictions with such a unique approach aligns with our vision of accelerating a cure for some of the world's largest health challenges."