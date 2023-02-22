CEO of ChatGPT developer: AI can give medical advice to 'people who can't afford care'

The developer of ChatGPT said artificial intelligence chatbots can provide medical advice to people who can't afford healthcare.

"These tools will help us be more productive (can't wait to spend less time doing email!), healthier (AI medical advisors for people who can't afford care), smarter (students using ChatGPT to learn), and more entertained (AI memes lolol)," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted Feb. 18.

Healthcare leaders have been wrestling with how best to use generative AI in the wake of the ChatGPT AI chatbot's release in November.

"We think showing these tools to the world early, while still somewhat broken, is critical if we are going to have sufficient input and repeated efforts to get it right," Mr. Altman wrote. "We also need enough time for our institutions to figure out what to do. Regulation will be critical and will take time to figure out; although current-generation AI tools aren't very scary, I think we are potentially not that far away from potentially scary ones."