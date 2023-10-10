Cedars-Sinai launches virtual care app with AI chatbot

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has launched a 24/7 virtual care app that uses artificial intelligence to evaluate patients.

Cedars-Sinai Connect offers virtual urgent care around the clock and same-day primary care appointments. The health system developed the platform as a joint venture with digital health company K Health, which uses AI for clinical intake and data entry to speed up appointments.

"Cedars-Sinai Connect is a natural extension of the high-quality care Cedars-Sinai already provides to patients in person," said Jill Martin, executive vice president of Cedars-Sinai Medical Network, in an Oct. 10 news release. "What could be more convenient than getting the care you need when you need it — in the palm of your hand — in your home or office?"

When patients log into Cedars-Sinai Connect, an AI chatbot collects health details and symptoms and then generates a summary for the virtual clinicians. The app, which is integrated with Cedars-Sinai's EHR, is available for California patients and accepts any insurance that the health system takes.