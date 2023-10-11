Biotech company lays off 29% of workforce

Sana Biotechnology, a cell and gene therapy company, is laying off 29 percent of its workforce, the company reported in an Oct. 10 SEC filing.

The move comes as the company looks to increase its focus on its ex vivo cell therapy product line. In November, the company cut 15 percent of its 500-person staff, GeekWire reported Oct. 10. The company did not report the exact number of workers affected in this round of layoffs.

As of June 30, the company said it had $325.9 million in cash, down from the $434 million it had reported a year earlier. The company, which went public in 2021, said that it would continue development of its Bothell, Wash.-based manufacturing facility.