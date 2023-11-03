Beth Israel Lahey Health expands 'hospital at home'

Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health has expanded its "hospital-at-home" program to two more hospitals.

The health system launched the initiative in August at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., with plans to eventually grow it to 10 hospitals. It is now also at Beverly (Mass.) Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, Mass., according to a Nov. 1 news release.

The program offers acute care at home to qualifying patients via in-person and virtual visits, outfitting them with a computer tablet and phone as well as medical equipment such as IVs and X-ray and ultrasound machines.

"Patients are able to remain more mobile, have care customized to them, and in general, recover with less need for readmission to the hospital setting," Sue Stempek, vice president of hospital at home for Beth Israel Lahey Health, told Becker's. "We certainly feel it's our responsibility to provide this high-quality opportunity to be hospitalized in this manner if they're clinically able."