Behavioral health tech firm NeuroFlow lands $25M

Behavioral health tech company NeuroFlow has raised $25 million in growth capital led by Semcap Health.

The firm offers care management software to triage people with behavioral health conditions into the right level of care. The company said its platform has been adopted by major health systems and payers and has supported 15 million patients across all 50 states.

"There is a significant supply-and-demand imbalance for behavioral health and no efficient or scalable way to standardize the way people are identified, assessed and referred. That's why we exist," NeuroFlow CEO Chris Molaro said in the Oct. 13 company news release.