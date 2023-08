Older Americans are more concerned than their younger counterparts about artificial intelligence being used in their healthcare, business analytics firm Morning Consult reported.

Here is how concerned each generation is about healthcare AI, according to the survey of 2,202 U.S. adults published Aug. 7:

Baby boomers: 77 percent

Gen Xers: 70 percent

Millennials: 63 percent

Gen Zers: 63 percent