AI-powered clinical trial company raises $15M

QuantHealth, an artificial intelligence-powered clinical trial design company, raised $15 million in series A financing.

The funding round comes after the Israeli startup announced its expansion into the U.S. The company uses AI to simulate clinical trials at scale, with the goal of reducing clinical trial waste, according to an Aug. 30 QuantHealth news release.

The company has raised a total of $20 million. QuantHealth will use its new financing to support commercial expansion, product development and expansion beyond clinical trials.