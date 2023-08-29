AI can change healthcare on 'planetary scale,' Google Health CEO says

Karen DeSalvo, MD, Google's chief health officer, believes that artificial intelligence could change healthcare on a "planetary scale" by expanding access to care, The Washington Post reported Aug. 29.

Dr. DeSalvo pointed to efforts by Google to use AI to intervene in searches relating to suicide and self-harm and recommend resources. Additionally, the company has partnered with the Chicago-based Northwestern School of Medicine to launch an AI-powered app that can analyze ultrasound images.

Recently, Google has also been making inroads to integrate its AI with health systems. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health have agreed to use Google's generative AI tools.

Dr. DeSalvo said that familiarity with AI will become increasingly important for clinicians looking to advance their careers.

"AI won't replace doctors, but doctors who use AI will replace doctors who don't," Dr. DeSalvo said.