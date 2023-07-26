After layoffs, Headspace lands $105M in new financing

After laying off about 15 percent of its workforce in June, digital mental health and wellness company Headspace received $105 million in debt financing.

The company will use proceeds from the agreement to expand its digital mental health platform. In an internal memo following the layoffs, CEO Russell Glass said the company was "committed to being cash-flow positive in 2024 so that we aren't reliant on outside funding to serve our members."

Specialty healthcare financing firm Oxford Finance provided the debt financing to Headspace, according to a July 26 Oxford Finance news release.

"This financing puts us in a strong position to expand our enterprise employee assistance program offering and accelerate our ability to bring our mental healthcare services to more health plans and directly to consumers in the coming year," Mr. Glass said in the release.