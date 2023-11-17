5 systems installing digital health platforms

Health systems in California, Florida, South Dakota, Michigan and Tennessee are installing digital health platforms.
Here are five health systems installing new digital health platforms that Becker’s has reported on since Oct. 19:
- Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health partnered with BioIntelliSense to launch a digital health monitoring program across the health system.
- Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health installed KeyCare, an Epic-based virtual care platform.
- Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health launched a virtual nursing platform at two of its hospitals, with plans to expand it across the system.
- Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine expanded its relationship with Sectra to launch a digital pathology platform.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center is looking to expand its virtual nursing program.