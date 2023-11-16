UC Davis Health launches new in-hospital monitoring program

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health has partnered with BioIntelliSense, a company specializing in continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence, to introduce a new initiative for in-hospital monitoring.

The initiative is specifically designed for patients undergoing hospitalization for bone marrow transplant and hematology/oncology services, according to a Nov. 16 news release from BioIntelliSense.

The program will use BioIntelliSense's BioButton wearable devices, along with algorithm-based data analytics and a clinical intelligence system. The goal is to combine the monitoring of subtle changes in vital sign trends and early signs of potential patient deterioration to provide actionable clinical insights and facilitate proactive interventions based on the gathered data.