Workers secure raises: Where, how much and when

Nurses and other workers at hospitals and health systems have secured large raises recently amid contract negotiations with unions. Others have secured raises through minimum wage increases. Below is a breakdown of the raises, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 26.

1. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers in Hawaii voted Feb. 18 to approve a contract with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. The contract, which covers about 50 Kaiser mental health workers in Hawaii, includes wage increases of at least 3 percent in 2023 and 2024 and 2 percent in 2025, according to a union news release. Both sides reached an agreement after a strike that lasted about six months.

2. The University of California has reached agreements with the Committee of Interns and Residents on behalf of physicians at its health system. Residents will receive salary raises to help keep up with inflation: a 6 percent initial raise, with 5 percent salary raises in 2023 and 2024, according to the union. The agreements, announced Feb. 16, cover resident physicians and fellows at University of California Davis; University of California Irvine; University of California Los Angeles; UCLA Olive View; University of California Riverside; University of California San Francisco; and UCSF Fresno.

3. Nearly 800 resident physicians and fellows at the University of Illinois Chicago reached their first tentative agreement with hospital administrators. The union said Feb. 14 that the four-year tentative agreement includes "significant salary increases" for each contract year, a discretionary educational fund allowance and a licensure reimbursement program. The deal specifically includes a total of 18.5 percent in salary increases over the life of the contract, in addition to postgraduate year increases.

4. On Jan. 26, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health announced plans to raise its minimum wage from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, effective March 3. The change will apply to more than 4,400 health system employees. The wage increase, combined with salary increases for this year, represents an investment of more than $100 million, according to Novant.