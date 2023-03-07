Meritus Health hikes minimum wage

Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health is increasing its minimum wage from $15 to $17.

The health system is investing $3 million to provide the raise, according to a March 7 news release shared with Becker's. It will affect 1,400 employees, including medical, nursing and imaging assistants; medical receptionists; environmental services aides; and food service workers.

The last time the health system hiked its minimum wage was two years ago, ahead of state-mandated increases.

"Since 2021, we've noticed many factors that tell us the time is right to again invest in our teams and increase our minimum wage," Scott Salzetti, vice president of team member services, said in the release. "The cost of living continues to rise and as a result, many hospitals and healthcare systems are struggling with vacancy rates, losing entry-level workers to other industries with higher starting rates."