UVM Medical Center workers to receive raises of up to 25%

Members of the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals approved a contract with Burlington-based University of Vermont Medical Center that includes immediate pay raises of 6.5 percent to 25.6 percent for most bargaining unit members.

The three-year contract, which runs from March 1, 2023, to April 30, 2026, covers about 600 technical employees representing more than 80 roles at the medical center, according to a March 6 news release from the hospital. Affected staff members include technologists, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, medical coders, sonographers and other clinical and diagnostic services workers.

The release said the initial wage increases reflect varied changes in market rates for each role.

Under the new contract, workers will also receive annual wage increases of 6 percent in 2024, 5 percent in 2025 and 5 percent in 2026.

Both sides had been in negotiations since December.