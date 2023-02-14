U of Illinois physicians reach 1st contract agreement; includes 18.5% salary increase

Nearly 800 resident physicians and fellows at the University of Illinois, Chicago, have reached their first tentative agreement with hospital administrators, according to a union news release shared with Becker's.

The deal covers members of the Committee of Interns and Residents, a local of the Service Employees International Union. UIC physicians first joined the union in September 2021.

"Our community deserves physicians who have what they need to deliver the best care possible," Nikki Alberti, DO, a second-year emergency medicine resident physician at UIC, said in the union release. "The neighborhoods we serve have seen vital safety-net hospitals close within a healthcare system that puts profits above patient well-being, which makes it that much more crucial that this residency program is properly supported. This contract is a win for us and a step towards addressing the persistent healthcare inequities in our city."

The Committee of Interns and Residents said the four-year tentative agreement includes "significant salary increases" for each contract year, a discretionary educational fund allowance and a licensure reimbursement program.

Specific highlights of the deal include:

Total of 18.5 percent in salary increases over the life of the contract, in addition to postgraduate year increases

Extra funds for parking, specialty board fees and other costs

IPhones for work

Reimbursement for licenses and certifications

Meal stipend

Protected sick days, parental leave and vacation

UIC and UI Health shared the following statement with Becker's: "We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the Committee of Interns and Residents/Service Employees International Union on an initial contract. Interns, residents and fellows are an essential part of the high-quality care that UIC and UI Health provide to patients and this agreement recognizes their critical contributions and our financial responsibilities while supporting a safe and fair working and learning environment."