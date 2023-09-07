Pay for 8 fastest-growing healthcare occupations

Nurse practitioners are projected to be the fastest-growing occupation in healthcare and the second fastest-growing occupation in all industries from 2022 to 2032.

The projections are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which identified occupations with the highest projected percent change of employment during the 10-year time frame.

Here is the 2022 median pay (the latest data available) for the eight fastest-growing healthcare occupations along with their respective projected growth rates:

Nurse practitioners: $121,610 (45 percent)

Medical and health services managers: $104,830 (28 percent)

Physician assistants: $126,010 (27 percent)

Epidemiologists: $78,520 (27 percent)

Physical therapist assistants: $62,770 (26 percent)

Occupational therapy assistants: $64,250 (24 percent)

Home health and personal care aides: $30,180 (22 percent)

Health specialties teachers, postsecondary: $100,300 (19 percent)