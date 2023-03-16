Cities where a $100K salary doesn't stretch far

As inflation rises, workers are demanding higher wages — and securing them at hospitals and health systems nationwide. But in some cities, even six figures does not feel like much anymore, according to Bloomberg.

The publication analyzed a recent study from financial information provider SmartAsset. Researchers applied local, state and federal taxes to $100,000 salaries in different U.S. cities, then adjusted the remaining income using cost-of-living data in each area. Necessities like groceries, utilities and transportation were accounted for.

Workers earning $100,000 in these 10 cities see the least of their paycheck as pure take-home pay, according to SmartAsset:

1. New York City — $35,791 take-home pay on $100,000 salary

2. Honolulu — $36,026

3. San Francisco — $36,445

4. Washington, D.C. — $44,307

5. Los Angeles, Calif. — $44,623

6. Long Beach, Calif. — $44,623

7. San Diego, Calif. — $46,167

8. Oakland, Calif. — $46,198

9. Boston, Mass. — $46,588

10. Seattle, Wash. — $48,959