7 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay

The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since May 20.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System raised its minimum wage from $15 to $16 per hour. The change will affect about 2,000 employees.

2. Members of the New York State Nurses Association approved a new contract at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City. Under the deal, nurses will receive wage increases totaling 18 percent over three years with full retroactive pay, according to a June 7 news release from the NYSNA.

3. Members of the Committee of Interns and Residents reached a tentative deal with management at Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West, both in New York City. The three-year contract includes a pay increase of 7 percent retroactive to March, 6 percent in March 2024 and another 5 percent in 2025, according to a union statement shared with Becker's. The union said it also includes a ratification bonus of $2,000, access to flex spending starting early 2024 and increases in meal money.

4. Members of the Oregon Nurses Association reached a tentative agreement with St. Charles Bend. According to the union, the tentative agreement includes the following provisions related to pay:

The hourly starting base wage for a nurse holding a BSN degree will increase nearly $17 over the life of the contract.

The average base wage for nurses currently on steps 1 through 5 will increase by 48 percent over the life of the contract, including steps and negotiated increases to the wage scale.

The union said the contract also includes significant pay raises for nurses on higher steps within the wage scale; additional contract protections related to rest and meal breaks; and assurances that nurses will receive their breaks or will receive payments when their breaks are missed.

5. St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, N.Y., part of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health, reached a tentative contract with the New York State Nurses Association. According to the union, the new tentative agreement includes set nurse-to-patient staffing ratios to improve patient safety, expedited staffing enforcement language, and an average wage increase of 20.5 percent over the life of the contract.

6. Sunrise Health System and its three Las Vegas hospitals, which are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, reached a tentative three-year contract with SEIU 1107. Under the tentative agreement, there is a 13.75 percent wage increase over the life of the contract and an additional $2.25 million for wage adjustments to align with competitive rates, according to a news release.

7. Members of the Committee of Interns and Residents and Mount Sinai in New York City reached a tentative agreement, ending a three-day strike at NYC Health + Hospitals' Elmhurst Hospital Center. The tentative agreement, reached May 24, includes a $2,000 ratification bonus for physicians and an 18 percent wage increase over the life of the contract.