Valley Health moves 200 patients to new $800M facility

Valley Health System has moved 203 patients out of its hospital in Ridgewood, N.J., to a new $800 million facility in Paramus, N.J. The transfer took place April 14 and involved 75 ambulances, according to local news outlets.

The move took more than a year of planning to ensure patients are transferred safely and without disruptions to care, officials told CBS New York.

"There was a lot involved in the design, there was a lot involved in the construction, and the logistics for this move are just really massive," Robert Brenner, MD, president of Ridgewood-based Valley Health System, told the news outlet. "There's so much more involved than one would ever imagine."

The new hospital in Paramus comprises 370 beds, single-patient rooms, an expanded emergency department and larger operating rooms. It is about 2.5 miles from the Ridgewood campus, which is transitioning to an outpatient facility that offers outpatient laboratory services, diagnostic imaging, endoscopy services and a recovery and wellness center.

Nurses, more than 400 volunteers and other workers were involved in the patient transfer, NorthJersey.com reported. The move was originally scheduled for January, but health system leaders determined respiratory virus season may complicate the transfer and delayed the move to April.

Read more about the new Paramus campus here.