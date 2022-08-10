OSF Health to open clinic at former hospital

Hayley DeSilva -

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare plans to move its PromptCare clinic to shuttered Galesburg, Ill.-based Cottage Hospital's emergency department, The Register-Mail reported Aug. 10. 

"The space that was formerly an emergency department is being upgraded to serve patients in a new capacity and will provide larger capacity for provision of urgent care services, including on-site lab and imaging, in Galesburg and surrounding communities," Lee Batsakis, OSF Healthcare's media relations coordinator, wrote in a news release shared with the publication. 

OSF Healthcare purchased the hospital from Galesburg Hospital Corp. for $4 million in April. 

Cottage Hospital closed in January after the CMS found the hospital in violation of several codes. The hospital then lost its Medicare agreement, resulting in a 72 percent loss in revenue. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles