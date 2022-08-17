Mississippi hospital remains closed for a second day due to defective sewer lines

Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital remains closed a second day after a shutdown prompted by clogged sewer lines, the Enterprise Journal reported Aug. 16.

While the clog has been cleared, the hospital has kept affected departments closed in the event of toxic gasses that may arise from the clog.

The closure is expected to be short-lived, but the hospital cannot reopen its closed facilities until its cleared by the Mississippi State Department of Health. The western portion of the hospital is expected to open soone, but no date for reopening any of the closed departments has been announced.

Employees were advised not to flush commodes or run water. Port-a-potties have been established for employee use.

Interim CEO Gary Marchand told the publication that there is no major risk of bacteria or viruses affecting patients and that air quality is meeting safety standards.

Following the defective sewer lines, causing the hospital to cancel surgeries and close its outpatient testing, over 30 patients were discharged or transferred to other nearby hospitals.