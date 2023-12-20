IT issue disrupts ER operations at Missouri hospital for 2nd day

Care has been disrupted for a second day at Liberty (Mo.) Hospital due to what it is reported to be an "IT issue," according to CBS affiliate KCTV.

With the assistance of local emergency crews, on Dec. 19, the hospital reportedly transported more than 40 patients to other facilities as a result of the technology issue, NBC affiliate KSHB reported.

"Today, we continue to actively investigate the source of the disruption. Patient safety and care are our utmost priority, as well as getting our systems back online," a hospital spokesperson said in a statement to KCTV. "We expect this process to take time. Our primary and specialty care clinics continue to see certain patients and are reaching out to reschedule others as needed."

However, at this time a direct cause has not yet been identified.