2 urgent cares open to fill gap left by hospital fire

Brockton, Mass.-based Signature Healthcare, the system that owns a hospital that caught fire in February, opened two urgent care centers to provide outpatient services, radio station WBUR reported March 7.

The two walk-in centers in Brockton are part of the system's efforts to redirect at least 17 mostly outpatient services disrupted by the Brockton Hospital fire, Signature Healthcare spokesperson Lorraine McGrath, told the publication. The inpatient unit at Brockton Hospital will likely remain closed until June due to a transformer fire that caused significant damage.

"It hasn't even been four weeks yet and to be moving services ... to [get] these two urgent care centers built and then staffed with not just providers and nurses, but equipment as well, has really been a heroic effort," Ms. McGrath said in the report.

The system also expanded capacity at ambulatory sites across the network to provide services previously offered at Brockton hospital.