Former veterans hospital cardiology chief sentenced to 8 months for sex abuse 

John Giacomini, former chief cardiologist at a U.S. veterans hospital in Palo Alto, Calif., was sentenced to eight months in prison July 12 after being convicted of felony abusive sexual contact.

Mr. Giacomini pleaded guilty to the sexual battery of a female physician under his supervision in March. He was head of cardiology at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital from 1985 to 2018 and taught at Stanford Medical School until 2018. He left both positions after being indicted by a federal grand jury.